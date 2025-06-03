Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 27 to June 3, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Score Address Type Date Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool 100 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Chestnut Bend Pool 100 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria 100 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/02/2025 Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool 100 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool 100 180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Southall Farm Jammery 100 2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Scales Farmstead HOA Pool 100 631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 The Grove Resort Pool 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Southall Pool Bar 100 1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/30/2025 Music City Permanent Makeup 100 8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/30/2025 Summerlyn Pool 100 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 The Grove Lap Pool 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Stephens Valley HOA 100 5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville TN 37221 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Redwing Meadows 100 1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Old Natchez Country Club Pool 100 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool 100 598 Promenade Court Franklin TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 The Lodge at Deer Run 100 3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179 Bed and Breakfast - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Hardison Hills Pool 100 1101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Bricktop's Restaurant 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels 100 7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Bricktop's Bar 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Fieldstone Farms Concession 100 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Temple Hills Club 100 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen 100 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Stream Valley Pool 100 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar 100 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025 Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool 100 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 3 100 1002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025 The Brentwood Pool Food 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025 Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool 100 2128 Key Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Brentwood Traditions Pool 100 9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand 100 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

