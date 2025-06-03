Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 27 to June 3, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool1005995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Chestnut Bend Pool100555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria1001800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/02/2025
Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool100555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool100180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Southall Farm Jammery1002000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Scales Farmstead HOA Pool100631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
The Grove Resort Pool1006200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Southall Pool Bar1001994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/30/2025
Music City Permanent Makeup1008105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine05/30/2025
Summerlyn Pool100305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
The Grove Lap Pool1006200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Stephens Valley HOA1005010 crooked creek crossing Nashville TN 37221Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Redwing Meadows1001297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Old Natchez Country Club Pool100115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool100598 Promenade Court Franklin TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
The Lodge at Deer Run1003845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179Bed and Breakfast - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Hardison Hills Pool1001101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Bricktop's Restaurant1001576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels1007906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Bricktop's Bar1001576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Fieldstone Farms Concession1001530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Temple Hills Club1006376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen1004520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Stream Valley Pool1001021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar1005028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine05/27/2025
Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool1001530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 31001002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204Food Service - Routine05/27/2025
The Brentwood Pool Food1005123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/27/2025
Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool1002128 Key Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Brentwood Traditions Pool1009033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand1008207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine05/27/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here