Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 27 to June 3, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
|100
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Chestnut Bend Pool
|100
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool
|100
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool
|100
|180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Southall Farm Jammery
|100
|2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
|100
|631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|The Grove Resort Pool
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Southall Pool Bar
|100
|1994 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Music City Permanent Makeup
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Unit 132 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Summerlyn Pool
|100
|305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|The Grove Lap Pool
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Stephens Valley HOA
|100
|5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville TN 37221
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Redwing Meadows
|100
|1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Old Natchez Country Club Pool
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool
|100
|598 Promenade Court Franklin TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|The Lodge at Deer Run
|100
|3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179
|Bed and Breakfast - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Hardison Hills Pool
|100
|1101 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Bricktop's Restaurant
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels
|100
|7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Bricktop's Bar
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Fieldstone Farms Concession
|100
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Temple Hills Club
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen
|100
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Stream Valley Pool
|100
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar
|100
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool
|100
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice 3
|100
|1002 Battlefield Dr Nashville TN 37204
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
|The Brentwood Pool Food
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool
|100
|2128 Key Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Brentwood Traditions Pool
|100
|9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand
|100
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|05/27/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
