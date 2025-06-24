Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 24, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from June 17-24, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Werehawgs100143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine06/23/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #21001010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine06/23/2025
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool100200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
TrisStar BBQ Mobile1001634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine06/20/2025
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)1001505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool100200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2100408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine06/18/2025
South Wind Apts Outdoor pool100549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool1001813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Studio Ink1002071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179Tattoo Studios Routine06/18/2025
Etch Bar-Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up06/18/2025
Morgan Farms Pool1001813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Red Pony Restaurant Bar #1100408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine06/18/2025
Catalina Kiddie Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Catalina Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Vintage Tollgate Apartments1002112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

