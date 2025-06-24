Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 24, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from June 17-24, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Werehawgs
|100
|143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2025
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
|100
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|TrisStar BBQ Mobile
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2
|100
|408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/18/2025
|South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
|100
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool
|100
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Studio Ink
|100
|2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/18/2025
|Etch Bar-Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Morgan Farms Pool
|100
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Red Pony Restaurant Bar #1
|100
|408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/18/2025
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Catalina Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Vintage Tollgate Apartments
|100
|2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter