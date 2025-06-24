Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 24, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from June 17-24, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Werehawgs 100 143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 06/23/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/23/2025 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool 100 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/20/2025 TrisStar BBQ Mobile 100 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 06/20/2025 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/20/2025 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/20/2025 Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2 100 408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/18/2025 South Wind Apts Outdoor pool 100 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool 100 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Studio Ink 100 2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/18/2025 Etch Bar-Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Morgan Farms Pool 100 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Red Pony Restaurant Bar #1 100 408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/18/2025 Catalina Kiddie Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Catalina Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Vintage Tollgate Apartments 100 2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

