Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 17, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from June 10-17, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/12/2026
|Brentwood Country Club Pool
|100
|5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|CD'S BBQ Mobile
|100
|6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|06/16/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Franklin Chop House Bar
|100
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2026
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC
|100
|1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/16/2026
|Lansdowne Pool
|100
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Life Time Cold Plunge Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Morgan Farms Pool
|100
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Music City Smokers
|100
|6530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2026
|Papa Johns 5466
|100
|2332 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Poochies food truck
|100
|1190 Grafton Dr Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2026
|Rosebrooke Amenity Kiddie Pool
|100
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|The Landings Pool 2 (Moore's)
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|The Steel Pony 2 Mobile
|100
|5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Village Of Morningside
|100
|101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Vintage Tollgate Apartments
|100
|2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|Windstone
|100
|830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool
|100
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool 1
|100
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|ZZZ BBQ
|100
|3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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