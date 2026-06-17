Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 17, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from June 10-17, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Alluring Beauty Studio 100 233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/12/2026 Brentwood Country Club Pool 100 5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2026 CD'S BBQ Mobile 100 6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 06/16/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Franklin Chop House Bar 100 1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/11/2026 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC 100 1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/16/2026 Lansdowne Pool 100 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Life Time Cold Plunge Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Morgan Farms Pool 100 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Music City Smokers 100 6530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 06/11/2026 Papa Johns 5466 100 2332 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 06/10/2026 Poochies food truck 100 1190 Grafton Dr Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 06/11/2026 Rosebrooke Amenity Kiddie Pool 100 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 The Landings Pool 2 (Moore's) 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 The Steel Pony 2 Mobile 100 5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 06/10/2026 Village Of Morningside 100 101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Vintage Tollgate Apartments 100 2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 Windstone 100 830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool 100 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool 1 100 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 ZZZ BBQ 100 3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.