Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 17, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 17, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from June 10-17, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Alluring Beauty Studio100233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine06/12/2026
Brentwood Country Club Pool1005123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2026
CD'S BBQ Mobile1006910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine06/16/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites100111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2026
Franklin Chop House Bar1001101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/11/2026
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC1001418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/16/2026
Lansdowne Pool1009200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2026
Life Time Cold Plunge Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Morgan Farms Pool1001813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Music City Smokers1006530 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine06/11/2026
Papa Johns 54661002332 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Poochies food truck1001190 Grafton Dr Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine06/11/2026
Rosebrooke Amenity Kiddie Pool1001620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
The Landings Pool 2 (Moore's)1001505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
The Steel Pony 2 Mobile1005532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Village Of Morningside100101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Vintage Tollgate Apartments1002112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
Windstone100830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2026
Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool1001494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool 11003100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
ZZZ BBQ1003237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine06/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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