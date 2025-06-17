Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 17, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from June 10-17, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Copperstone Kiddie Pool1001591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Brentwood Pointe I Condo100100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool100501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Shadow Green HOA Pool100651 Vintage Green Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/16/2025
Sunset Park Pool1001712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Brentwood Pointe III1002200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Lansdowne Pool1009200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool100557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Holiday Inn Pool1001738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Mooreland Estates Section Ii100Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Sleep Inn Pool1001611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/16/2025
Snow Joy Mobile100147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine06/13/2025
LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA100117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/13/2025
Mckay's Mill Pool1001215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/13/2025
Echelon Pool1002001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/13/2025
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood100206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/13/2025
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool100130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/13/2025
Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool1001435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/13/2025
Somerset Kiddie Pool10030 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
The Village Of Clovercroft100101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/12/2025
Somerset Pool10030 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools - Routine06/12/2025
Kingwood Pool100Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/12/2025
Clarion Pointe Pool1006210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/12/2025
Silver Stream Farm Pool1002401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/12/2025
Bubble Pop Tea Mobile1006462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine06/12/2025
The Pasta Bar Company Mobile100937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/12/2025
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine06/12/2025
Hammer and Nails Bar1001025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine06/12/2025
Montclair Subdivision Pool1008331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)1001505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
Hyatt Place Pool100650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
Ace's Kettle Corn FMFU1004809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine06/11/2025
The Landings Pool1001505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/11/2025
Temple Hills Club1006376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool100107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/10/2025
Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis1002005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites100111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/10/2025
Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin100179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine06/10/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

