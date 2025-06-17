Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 17, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from June 10-17, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|100
|1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|100
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool
|100
|501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Shadow Green HOA Pool
|100
|651 Vintage Green Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/16/2025
|Sunset Park Pool
|100
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Brentwood Pointe III
|100
|2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Lansdowne Pool
|100
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|100
|557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Holiday Inn Pool
|100
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Mooreland Estates Section Ii
|100
|Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Sleep Inn Pool
|100
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Snow Joy Mobile
|100
|147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|06/13/2025
|LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA
|100
|117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Mckay's Mill Pool
|100
|1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/13/2025
|Echelon Pool
|100
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|100
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|100
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool
|100
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Somerset Kiddie Pool
|100
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|The Village Of Clovercroft
|100
|101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Somerset Pool
|100
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Kingwood Pool
|100
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Clarion Pointe Pool
|100
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Silver Stream Farm Pool
|100
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Bubble Pop Tea Mobile
|100
|6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|06/12/2025
|The Pasta Bar Company Mobile
|100
|937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/12/2025
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Hammer and Nails Bar
|100
|1025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|06/12/2025
|Montclair Subdivision Pool
|100
|8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Hyatt Place Pool
|100
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Ace's Kettle Corn FMFU
|100
|4809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|06/11/2025
|The Landings Pool
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Temple Hills Club
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|100
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/10/2025
|Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis
|100
|2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/10/2025
|Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin
|100
|179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/10/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
