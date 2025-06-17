Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 17, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from June 10-17, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Copperstone Kiddie Pool 100 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 100 100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool 100 501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Shadow Green HOA Pool 100 651 Vintage Green Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/16/2025 Sunset Park Pool 100 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Brentwood Pointe III 100 2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Lansdowne Pool 100 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool 100 557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Holiday Inn Pool 100 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Mooreland Estates Section Ii 100 Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Sleep Inn Pool 100 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Snow Joy Mobile 100 147 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 06/13/2025 LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA 100 117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/13/2025 Mckay's Mill Pool 100 1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/13/2025 Echelon Pool 100 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 100 206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 100 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool 100 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Somerset Kiddie Pool 100 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 The Village Of Clovercroft 100 101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Somerset Pool 100 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/12/2025 Kingwood Pool 100 Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Clarion Pointe Pool 100 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Silver Stream Farm Pool 100 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Bubble Pop Tea Mobile 100 6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 06/12/2025 The Pasta Bar Company Mobile 100 937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/12/2025 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/12/2025 Hammer and Nails Bar 100 1025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 06/12/2025 Montclair Subdivision Pool 100 8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Hyatt Place Pool 100 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Ace's Kettle Corn FMFU 100 4809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 06/11/2025 The Landings Pool 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Temple Hills Club 100 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 100 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/10/2025 Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis 100 2005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/10/2025 Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin 100 179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/10/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email