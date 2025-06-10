Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 10, 2025

perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from June 3-10, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool1001310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Keystone Pool H.O.A1001736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool1002847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Autumn Ridge Pool1004059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Cameron Farms Pool1002847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/09/2025
Glam by Selena1001261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine06/06/2025
Highland Park Pool1001650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Waters Edge Pool1004021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
The Whitney100113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/06/2025
X-Golf Franklin AUX100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/06/2025
Hardeman Springs HOA1005500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Telfair Community Pool1001121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
X Golf100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/06/2025
Chardonnay Kiddie Pool1009004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool1007732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Chardonnay Pool1009004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/06/2025
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup1007116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135Tattoo Studios - Routine06/05/2025
The Last Society100330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine06/05/2025
Bridge Bar Auxiliary1006465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Follow-Up06/05/2025
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool1002401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine06/05/2025
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool10010000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Simmons Ridge Pool1002200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service1004121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Pool100103 E Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Spring Hill Place Pool1001306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Churchill Farms Pool1002614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool100999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Ralston Glen Pool100204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/04/2025
Wicked Slice Mobile Unit1004000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/04/2025
Perenn10094 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/04/2025
Southbrooke Amenity Pool1001043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/04/2025
Sleep inn1004201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine06/03/2025
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine06/03/2025
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios - Routine06/03/2025
Best Western Franklin Inn Pool1001308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
Grant Park HOA Pool100100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine06/03/2025
McDaniel Estate Pool1006266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/03/2025
Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar10099 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine06/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

