Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 10, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from June 3-10, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool
|100
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|100
|1736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool
|100
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Autumn Ridge Pool
|100
|4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Cameron Farms Pool
|100
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/09/2025
|Glam by Selena
|100
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Highland Park Pool
|100
|1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Waters Edge Pool
|100
|4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|The Whitney
|100
|113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/06/2025
|X-Golf Franklin AUX
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Hardeman Springs HOA
|100
|5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Telfair Community Pool
|100
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|X Golf
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/06/2025
|Chardonnay Kiddie Pool
|100
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|100
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Chardonnay Pool
|100
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/06/2025
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|100
|7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/05/2025
|The Last Society
|100
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Bridge Bar Auxiliary
|100
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/05/2025
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool
|100
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/05/2025
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|100
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|100
|2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service
|100
|4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Pool
|100
|103 E Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Spring Hill Place Pool
|100
|1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Churchill Farms Pool
|100
|2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool
|100
|999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Ralston Glen Pool
|100
|204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Wicked Slice Mobile Unit
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Perenn
|100
|94 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/04/2025
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|100
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/04/2025
|Sleep inn
|100
|4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Best Western Franklin Inn Pool
|100
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|Grant Park HOA Pool
|100
|100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/03/2025
|McDaniel Estate Pool
|100
|6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/03/2025
|Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar
|100
|99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|06/03/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
