Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 10, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from June 3-10, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool 100 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Keystone Pool H.O.A 100 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool 100 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Autumn Ridge Pool 100 4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Cameron Farms Pool 100 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/09/2025 Glam by Selena 100 1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/06/2025 Highland Park Pool 100 1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Waters Edge Pool 100 4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 The Whitney 100 113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/06/2025 X-Golf Franklin AUX 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/06/2025 Hardeman Springs HOA 100 5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Telfair Community Pool 100 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 X Golf 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/06/2025 Chardonnay Kiddie Pool 100 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 100 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Chardonnay Pool 100 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/06/2025 Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup 100 7116 Nolensville Rd. Ste 109 Nolensville TN 37135 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/05/2025 The Last Society 100 330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/05/2025 Bridge Bar Auxiliary 100 6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/05/2025 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool 100 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/05/2025 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 100 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Simmons Ridge Pool 100 2200 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service 100 4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Pool 100 103 E Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Spring Hill Place Pool 100 1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Churchill Farms Pool 100 2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool 100 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Ralston Glen Pool 100 204 Scotsman Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/04/2025 Wicked Slice Mobile Unit 100 4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/04/2025 Perenn 100 94 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/04/2025 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 100 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/04/2025 Sleep inn 100 4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 06/03/2025 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/03/2025 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios - Routine 06/03/2025 Best Western Franklin Inn Pool 100 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 Grant Park HOA Pool 100 100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/03/2025 McDaniel Estate Pool 100 6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/03/2025 Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar 100 99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 06/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

