Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for July 21, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from July 11-21, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Cadence Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 PIGMENT 100 99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/18/2025 Carrington Hills Pool 100 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin , Tn 37064 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 McDonald's Berry Farms 100 1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Baskin Robbins #1023 100 127 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Starbucks Coffee 100 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Boulevard Deli 100 1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Mr Art 's Coffee House 100 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Marcos Pizza 100 2020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Burger Up Bar 100 401B Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Dolan's Deli & Bar Lounge 100 4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Franklin Family Ymca Concessions 100 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen 100 2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Coffee Shop 100 2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food 100 1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/14/2025 DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy 100 527 Wilson Run Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

