Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for July 21, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from July 11-21, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Cadence Cool Springs Pool100200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
PIGMENT10099 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/18/2025
Carrington Hills Pool1003750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining100230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin , Tn 37064Food Service Routine07/18/2025
McDonald's Berry Farms1001003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Baskin Robbins #1023100127 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Starbucks Coffee1001800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Boulevard Deli1001016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/17/2025
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Mr Art 's Coffee House100595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Marcos Pizza1002020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Burger Up Bar100401B Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Dolan's Deli & Bar Lounge1004140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Franklin Family Ymca Concessions100501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen1002013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Coffee Shop1002013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine07/14/2025
The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food1001101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine07/14/2025
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine07/14/2025
DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy100527 Wilson Run Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine07/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

