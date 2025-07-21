Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for July 21, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from July 11-21, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|PIGMENT
|100
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/18/2025
|Carrington Hills Pool
|100
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin , Tn 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|McDonald's Berry Farms
|100
|1003 Village Plains Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Baskin Robbins #1023
|100
|127 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Starbucks Coffee
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Boulevard Deli
|100
|1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Mr Art 's Coffee House
|100
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 417 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Marcos Pizza
|100
|2020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Burger Up Bar
|100
|401B Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Dolan's Deli & Bar Lounge
|100
|4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Franklin Family Ymca Concessions
|100
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen
|100
|2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Coffee Shop
|100
|2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food
|100
|1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/14/2025
|DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy
|100
|527 Wilson Run Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter