Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 28, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 21-28, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Candlewood Suites Hotel1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels01/23/2026
The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food1001384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/23/2026
McDonald's # 238031002233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview TN 37062Food Service01/23/2026
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Tattoo Studios01/23/2026
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/23/2026
Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood100330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/23/2026
Ghenwa Beauty100109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios01/23/2026
The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc1001591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/23/2026
Honest Coffee Roasters LLC1004000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/22/2026
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Cookie Fix1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/22/2026
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Jane Miller Daycare Food100124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069Food Service01/22/2026
Crockett Elementary FS1009019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/22/2026
Cool Springs Montessori (food)100207 Gothic Ct. Franklin TN 37067Food Service01/22/2026
Woodland Middle School Cafeteria1001500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Food Service01/22/2026
Life Time - Women 's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Ashton Brook Pool #1100100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools01/22/2026
Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux100501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/22/2026
Krystal1001412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service01/21/2026
Chuck E. Cheese's #3651003073 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service01/21/2026
Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool1002501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools01/21/2026
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries1003021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067Food Service01/21/2026
Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink100106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios01/21/2026
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios01/21/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here