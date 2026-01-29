Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 28, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 21-28, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Candlewood Suites Hotel 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels 01/23/2026 The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food 100 1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/23/2026 McDonald's # 23803 100 2233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 01/23/2026 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062 Tattoo Studios 01/23/2026 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/23/2026 Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood 100 330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/23/2026 Ghenwa Beauty 100 109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios 01/23/2026 The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc 100 1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/23/2026 Honest Coffee Roasters LLC 100 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/22/2026 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Cookie Fix 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/22/2026 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Jane Miller Daycare Food 100 124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service 01/22/2026 Crockett Elementary FS 100 9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/22/2026 Cool Springs Montessori (food) 100 207 Gothic Ct. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 01/22/2026 Woodland Middle School Cafeteria 100 1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/22/2026 Life Time - Women 's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Ashton Brook Pool #1 100 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 01/22/2026 Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux 100 501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/22/2026 Krystal 100 1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 01/21/2026 Chuck E. Cheese's #365 100 3073 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/21/2026 Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool 100 2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools 01/21/2026 Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries 100 3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 01/21/2026 Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink 100 106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios 01/21/2026 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios 01/21/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

