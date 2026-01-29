Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 28, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 21-28, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Candlewood Suites Hotel
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels
|01/23/2026
|The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food
|100
|1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|McDonald's # 23803
|100
|2233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios
|01/23/2026
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/23/2026
|Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood
|100
|330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|Ghenwa Beauty
|100
|109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios
|01/23/2026
|The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc
|100
|1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/23/2026
|Honest Coffee Roasters LLC
|100
|4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Cookie Fix
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Jane Miller Daycare Food
|100
|124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Crockett Elementary FS
|100
|9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Cool Springs Montessori (food)
|100
|207 Gothic Ct. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Woodland Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|100
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|01/22/2026
|Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux
|100
|501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/22/2026
|Krystal
|100
|1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Chuck E. Cheese's #365
|100
|3073 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool
|100
|2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools
|01/21/2026
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|100
|3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|01/21/2026
|Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink
|100
|106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios
|01/21/2026
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios
|01/21/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
