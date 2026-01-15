Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 7-14, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Jersey Mike's Subs100205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Jimmy John's100101 Creekside Crossing. STE 1400 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Sharetea1001010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/13/2026
St. Matthew Catholic Church and School100533 Sneed Rd W Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/12/2026
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine01/12/2026
Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #21004908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Waffle House #20351002106 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria100850 Glass Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine01/12/2026
Jersey Mike's Subs1002000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up01/09/2026
Good Energy Esthetics Inc10095 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine01/09/2026
Aubrey's Aux1003091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Chick-fil-A1004885 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/09/2026
The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service100201 Westwood Place. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Juice Bar Brentwood1007011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine01/09/2026
Sonic Drive In #34531001505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37068Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/08/2026
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine01/08/2026
The Academy Of Cool Springs100270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Freedom Middle School100750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food1002100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Chick-Fil-A1001105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Teriyaki Madness1002000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
31A Nutrition1007240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/07/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

