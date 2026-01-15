Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 7-14, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Jersey Mike's Subs 100 205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 01/13/2026 Jimmy John's 100 101 Creekside Crossing. STE 1400 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 01/13/2026 Sharetea 100 1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/13/2026 St. Matthew Catholic Church and School 100 533 Sneed Rd W Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 01/13/2026 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/12/2026 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 01/12/2026 Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2 100 4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Waffle House #2035 100 2106 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria 100 850 Glass Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 01/12/2026 Jersey Mike's Subs 100 2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/12/2026 Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 01/09/2026 Good Energy Esthetics Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/09/2026 Aubrey's Aux 100 3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 01/09/2026 Chick-fil-A 100 4885 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 01/09/2026 The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service 100 201 Westwood Place. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 01/09/2026 Juice Bar Brentwood 100 7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 01/09/2026 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/09/2026 Sonic Drive In #3453 100 1505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37068 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/08/2026 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 01/08/2026 The Academy Of Cool Springs 100 270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Freedom Middle School 100 750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/08/2026 Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food 100 2100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Chick-Fil-A 100 1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026 Teriyaki Madness 100 2000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 01/07/2026 31A Nutrition 100 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 01/07/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

