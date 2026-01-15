Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from January 7-14, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Jimmy John's
|100
|101 Creekside Crossing. STE 1400 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Sharetea
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|St. Matthew Catholic Church and School
|100
|533 Sneed Rd W Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/12/2026
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/12/2026
|Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2
|100
|4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Waffle House #2035
|100
|2106 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria
|100
|850 Glass Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/12/2026
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Good Energy Esthetics Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/09/2026
|Aubrey's Aux
|100
|3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Chick-fil-A
|100
|4885 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service
|100
|201 Westwood Place. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Juice Bar Brentwood
|100
|7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/09/2026
|Sonic Drive In #3453
|100
|1505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37068
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/08/2026
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/08/2026
|The Academy Of Cool Springs
|100
|270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Freedom Middle School
|100
|750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food
|100
|2100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Teriyaki Madness
|100
|2000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|31A Nutrition
|100
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
