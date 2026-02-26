Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 25, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from February 20-25, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Ravenwood High School 100 1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2026 Trinity Elementary School Cafeteria 100 4410 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2026 TennSkin 100 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/24/2026 Crown Cigars and Ales 100 1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2026 Walnut Grove Elementary School 100 326 Stable Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2026 Just Love Coffee Cafe 100 7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2026 Best Western Franklin Inn Motel 100 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/24/2026 Page High School Phase III Cafeteria 100 6281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2026 Tupelo Honey Cafe Bar 100 2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/23/2026 First Watch 100 4937 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 02/23/2026 Oakview Elem. School Food Service 100 2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/23/2026 Grassland Middle School Cafeteria 100 2390 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/23/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 2098 A Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/23/2026 Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria 100 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/23/2026 Shake Shack #1315 Franklin 100 5027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2026 Hammer and Nails Bar 100 1025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2026 Drury Plaza Hotel 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/20/2026 Corner Pub Franklin Bar 100 1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2026 Red Roof Inn 100 3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Turner Theater Kitchen 100 230 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2026 HEI Schools Franklin Food 100 621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Poplar Grove (Food) 100 2959 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2026 Divine Feminine Ink 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/20/2026 Westwood Elementary School 100 7200 Tiger Trail Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2026 Jimmy John's #4256 100 1025 Southwalk Drive STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2026 Nolensville High School 100 1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email