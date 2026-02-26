Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 25, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 25, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from February 20-25, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Ravenwood High School1001724 Wilson Pike Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine02/25/2026
Trinity Elementary School Cafeteria1004410 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/24/2026
TennSkin100443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine02/24/2026
Crown Cigars and Ales1001800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2026
Walnut Grove Elementary School100326 Stable Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/24/2026
Just Love Coffee Cafe1007216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine02/24/2026
Best Western Franklin Inn Motel1001308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels - Routine02/24/2026
Page High School Phase III Cafeteria1006281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2026
Tupelo Honey Cafe Bar1002000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/23/2026
First Watch1004937 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine02/23/2026
Oakview Elem. School Food Service1002390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/23/2026
Grassland Middle School Cafeteria1002390 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/23/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill1002098 A Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up02/23/2026
Chick-Fil-A Coolsprings Galleria1001800 Galleria Blvd Suite 3060 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/23/2026
Shake Shack #1315 Franklin1005027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine02/20/2026
Hammer and Nails Bar1001025 Southwalk Dr Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine02/20/2026
Drury Plaza Hotel1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine02/20/2026
Corner Pub Franklin Bar1001916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/20/2026
Red Roof Inn1003915 Carothers pkwy Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Follow-Up02/20/2026
Turner Theater Kitchen100230 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/20/2026
HEI Schools Franklin Food100621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2026
Poplar Grove (Food)1002959 Del Rio Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine02/20/2026
Divine Feminine Ink1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine02/20/2026
Westwood Elementary School1007200 Tiger Trail Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine02/20/2026
Jimmy John's #42561001025 Southwalk Drive STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine02/20/2026
Nolensville High School1001600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine02/20/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

