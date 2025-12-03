Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 3, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from November 19-26, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Mere Bulle's Brentwood Lounge 100 5201 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/01/2025 Remnant Coffee Cart #2 100 10000 Mabel Dr 1202 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Sweet Pop Kettle Corn 100 4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Couture Ink tattoo 100 99 East Main Street Franklin TN USA suit 3 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/01/2025 Just Love Coffee Mobile Cart 100 4816 N. Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Pita Way 100 4816 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Vanderbilt Legends Club 100 1500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #1 100 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 11/26/2025 TrisStar BBQ Mobile 100 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Taqueria La Casita 100 1210 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email