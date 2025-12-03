Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 3, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from November 19-26, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Mere Bulle's Brentwood Lounge
|100
|5201 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Remnant Coffee Cart #2
|100
|10000 Mabel Dr 1202 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Sweet Pop Kettle Corn
|100
|4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Couture Ink tattoo
|100
|99 East Main Street Franklin TN USA suit 3 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Just Love Coffee Mobile Cart
|100
|4816 N. Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Pita Way
|100
|4816 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Vanderbilt Legends Club
|100
|1500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|100
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|11/26/2025
|TrisStar BBQ Mobile
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Taqueria La Casita
|100
|1210 W Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
