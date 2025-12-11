Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 10, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from December 3-10, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food 100 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 12/10/2025 Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar 100 8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 12/09/2025 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 12/09/2025 Residence Inn Hotel 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 12/09/2025 Holiday Inn Express 100 3003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Hotels Motels Routine 12/08/2025 Elayne Ink 100 103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/08/2025 The Mobile Mingle 100 1800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 12/08/2025 Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC 100 1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/08/2025 Salsa Food Truck 3 100 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/05/2025 Holiday Inn Express Breakfast 100 3003 Longford Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 12/05/2025 Duck Donuts 100 101 Creekside Crossing Ste 1000 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 12/05/2025 Jersey Mike's Subs 100 7344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 12/05/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765 100 7344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 12/05/2025 Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/05/2025 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/05/2025 Alluring Beauty Studio 100 233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/05/2025 Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs 100 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 12/04/2025 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/04/2025 Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc. 100 2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 12/04/2025 Music City Permanent Makeup 100 8105 Moores Ln STE-132 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/04/2025 Ghenwa Beauty 100 109 Holiday Ct D5 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/04/2025 Great American Cookies 100 1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 2040 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/04/2025 Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Southall Farm Jammery 100 2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/03/2025 Deer Run-The Brookside Barn 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Deer Run-The Creekside Dining Hall 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop 100 113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

