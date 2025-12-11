Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 10, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from December 3-10, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food
|100
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/10/2025
|Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar
|100
|8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/09/2025
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|12/09/2025
|Residence Inn Hotel
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|12/09/2025
|Holiday Inn Express
|100
|3003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Hotels Motels Routine
|12/08/2025
|Elayne Ink
|100
|103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/08/2025
|The Mobile Mingle
|100
|1800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC
|100
|1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|Salsa Food Truck 3
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/05/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Breakfast
|100
|3003 Longford Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Duck Donuts
|100
|101 Creekside Crossing Ste 1000 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/05/2025
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/05/2025
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/05/2025
|Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/04/2025
|Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.
|100
|2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Music City Permanent Makeup
|100
|8105 Moores Ln STE-132 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/04/2025
|Ghenwa Beauty
|100
|109 Holiday Ct D5 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/04/2025
|Great American Cookies
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 2040 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Southall Farm Jammery
|100
|2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/03/2025
|Deer Run-The Brookside Barn
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Deer Run-The Creekside Dining Hall
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop
|100
|113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/03/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
