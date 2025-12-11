Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 10, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from December 3-10, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food1005107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up12/10/2025
Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar1008200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up12/09/2025
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine12/09/2025
Residence Inn Hotel1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine12/09/2025
Holiday Inn Express1003003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Hotels Motels Routine12/08/2025
Elayne Ink100103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine12/08/2025
The Mobile Mingle1001800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine12/08/2025
Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC1001418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/08/2025
Salsa Food Truck 31001028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/05/2025
Holiday Inn Express Breakfast1003003 Longford Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Duck Donuts100101 Creekside Crossing Ste 1000 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Jersey Mike's Subs1007344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill #57651007344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/05/2025
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine12/05/2025
Alluring Beauty Studio100233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine12/05/2025
Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs1001634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine12/04/2025
Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.1002661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Music City Permanent Makeup1008105 Moores Ln STE-132 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine12/04/2025
Ghenwa Beauty100109 Holiday Ct D5 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine12/04/2025
Great American Cookies1001800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 2040 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Southall Farm Jammery1002000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/03/2025
Deer Run-The Brookside Barn1003845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Deer Run-The Creekside Dining Hall1003845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop100113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine12/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

