Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 1-8, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink
|100
|106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/02/2026
|Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria
|100
|4907 Bethesda Thompson Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
|Campbell Station KinderCare
|100
|4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|04/01/2026
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/07/2026
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/02/2026
|Carrington Hills Pool
|100
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/02/2026
|Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
|Chrysalis Modern Italian
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/06/2026
|Cool Springs Sonic #4193
|100
|1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|DREAMARTZ
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/02/2026
|Felix carnitas Y Birria
|100
|219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/04/2026
|FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food
|100
|960 Heritage Way Brentwood TN USA Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
|Ghenwa Beauty
|100
|109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/07/2026
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/02/2026
|Grays First Floor Bar
|100
|Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/06/2026
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|100
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/06/2026
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/01/2026
|Renewed Serenity FMFU
|100
|633 Sugartree Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|Shogun Lounge
|100
|1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/02/2026
|Skull flower Coffee Cart
|100
|230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/04/2026
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.
|100
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|The Rutledge - Bar
|100
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|Thompson's Station School Food
|100
|2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|04/01/2026
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/06/2026
|Vee's ChickN Cones
|100
|11206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/02/2026
|Whataburger - Franklin
|100
|3075 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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