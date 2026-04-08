Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 1-8, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink 100 106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/02/2026 Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria 100 4907 Bethesda Thompson Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026 Campbell Station KinderCare 100 4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 04/01/2026 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/07/2026 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/02/2026 Carrington Hills Pool 100 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/02/2026 Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026 Chrysalis Modern Italian 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/06/2026 Cool Springs Sonic #4193 100 1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 DREAMARTZ 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/02/2026 Felix carnitas Y Birria 100 219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/04/2026 FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food 100 960 Heritage Way Brentwood TN USA Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026 Ghenwa Beauty 100 109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/07/2026 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/02/2026 Grays First Floor Bar 100 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 04/06/2026 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 100 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 04/06/2026 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/01/2026 Renewed Serenity FMFU 100 633 Sugartree Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 Shogun Lounge 100 1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/02/2026 Skull flower Coffee Cart 100 230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/04/2026 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv. 100 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 The Rutledge - Bar 100 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 Thompson's Station School Food 100 2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 04/01/2026 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/06/2026 Vee's ChickN Cones 100 11206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/02/2026 Whataburger - Franklin 100 3075 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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