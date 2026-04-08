Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 1-8, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink100106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/02/2026
Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria1004907 Bethesda Thompson Station TN 37179Food Service Routine04/06/2026
Campbell Station KinderCare1004009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine04/01/2026
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/07/2026
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/02/2026
Carrington Hills Pool1003750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/02/2026
Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/06/2026
Chrysalis Modern Italian1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/06/2026
Cool Springs Sonic #41931001718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/07/2026
DREAMARTZ1001113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine04/02/2026
Felix carnitas Y Birria100219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/04/2026
FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food100960 Heritage Way Brentwood TN USA Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/06/2026
Ghenwa Beauty100109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/07/2026
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/02/2026
Grays First Floor Bar100Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine04/06/2026
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool1002909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine04/06/2026
Nothing Bundt Cakes100330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/01/2026
Renewed Serenity FMFU100633 Sugartree Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/07/2026
Shogun Lounge1001683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/02/2026
Skull flower Coffee Cart100230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/04/2026
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.1001310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/07/2026
The Rutledge - Bar100105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/07/2026
Thompson's Station School Food1002638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station TN 37179Food Service Routine04/01/2026
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/06/2026
Vee's ChickN Cones10011206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/02/2026
Whataburger - Franklin1003075 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/06/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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