Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 22-29, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|100 Pizza
|100
|214 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Big Bad Breakfast
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Brightstone Inc.
|100
|3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Culamar LLC Bar
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Culamar LLC
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar
|100
|99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit
|100
|201 Golden Leaf Ct. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/25/2026
|Glam by Selena
|100
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/22/2026
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|100
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/28/2026
|Hillsboro Nutrition
|100
|1114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit
|100
|7208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Jingo Java Mobile
|100
|207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Lolly gourmet pops trailer 2
|100
|2020 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|Mellow Mushroom Bar
|100
|317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen
|100
|3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Ruby Sunshine Bar
|100
|231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Sleep Inn Hotel
|100
|4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
|100
|3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Street Tacos Los Jarochitos
|100
|700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Surefire Coffee Co.
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|The Governors Club - Mens Lounge
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|The Raven
|100
|330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar
|100
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar
|100
|8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Troubadour Main Kitchen
|100
|8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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