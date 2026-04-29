Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 22-29, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 100 Pizza 100 214 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Big Bad Breakfast 100 1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Brightstone Inc. 100 3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Chick-Fil-A 100 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Culamar LLC Bar 100 99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Culamar LLC 100 99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar 100 99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit 100 201 Golden Leaf Ct. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/25/2026 Glam by Selena 100 1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/22/2026 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 100 1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/28/2026 Hillsboro Nutrition 100 1114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 100 601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit 100 7208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Jingo Java Mobile 100 207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Lolly gourmet pops trailer 2 100 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 Mellow Mushroom Bar 100 317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen 100 3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Ruby Sunshine Bar 100 231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Sleep Inn Hotel 100 4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co. 100 3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Street Tacos Los Jarochitos 100 700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Surefire Coffee Co. 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 The Governors Club - Mens Lounge 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 The Raven 100 330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar 100 8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar 100 8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Troubadour Main Kitchen 100 8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.