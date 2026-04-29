Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 22-29, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
100 Pizza100214 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Big Bad Breakfast1001201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Brightstone Inc.1003000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Chick-Fil-A100330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Culamar LLC Bar10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Culamar LLC10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar10099 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit100201 Golden Leaf Ct. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/25/2026
Glam by Selena1001261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine04/22/2026
Harpeth River Oaks Spa1001000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/28/2026
Hillsboro Nutrition1001114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool100601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/24/2026
Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit1007208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Jingo Java Mobile100207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Lolly gourmet pops trailer 21002020 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine04/25/2026
Mellow Mushroom Bar100317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen1003077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Ruby Sunshine Bar100231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Sleep Inn Hotel1004201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/23/2026
Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.1003234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Street Tacos Los Jarochitos100700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Surefire Coffee Co.1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/24/2026
The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/28/2026
The Governors Club - Mens Lounge1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/28/2026
The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/28/2026
The Raven100330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/23/2026
The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar1008114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/23/2026
Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar1008200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Troubadour Main Kitchen1008200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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