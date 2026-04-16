Home Business Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 15, 2026

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 15, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 8-15, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Baker Street Coffee Shop1001011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus100336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service04/14/2026
Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge AUX1001331 W Main St Franklin Tennessee 37064Food Service04/09/2026
Brothers Bar1007240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service04/10/2026
Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen100701 Cool Springs Blvd STE-100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/13/2026
Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar1001654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/14/2026
Cheddar's Casual Cafe1001654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/14/2026
Community Child Care100129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/09/2026
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios04/08/2026
Culaccino Bar100104 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool100100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool100501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/10/2026
Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge100700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/13/2026
Franklin Meals On Wheels100129 W. Fowlkes STE 107 Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios04/14/2026
Hilton Suite Restaurant1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/10/2026
Holy Guacamole FMFU100266 Gateway Ct. Franklin TN 37069Food Service04/14/2026
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/13/2026
K-Love Coffee Shop1002000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/09/2026
Menu Maker Catering & Events100102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/09/2026
Ramsey Solutions1001011 Reams Fleming Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/08/2026
Serrato's Steakhouse100214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service04/13/2026
Serrato's Steakhouse1003046 Columbia Ave.ste 102 Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/14/2026
Shaws Coffee1001421 Mayberry Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/10/2026
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool100549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/09/2026
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool100549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/09/2026
Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels04/13/2026
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools04/13/2026
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill1001726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service04/08/2026
Taco Bell Of Franklin #41891001208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service04/10/2026
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools04/08/2026
Wakefield Apartment Pool1002926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools04/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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