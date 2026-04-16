Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 15, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 8-15, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Baker Street Coffee Shop
|100
|1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus
|100
|336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge AUX
|100
|1331 W Main St Franklin Tennessee 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Brothers Bar
|100
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen
|100
|701 Cool Springs Blvd STE-100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar
|100
|1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Cheddar's Casual Cafe
|100
|1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Community Child Care
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
|Culaccino Bar
|100
|104 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|100
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|100
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/10/2026
|Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge
|100
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Franklin Meals On Wheels
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes STE 107 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Hilton Suite Restaurant
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Holy Guacamole FMFU
|100
|266 Gateway Ct. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/13/2026
|K-Love Coffee Shop
|100
|2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Menu Maker Catering & Events
|100
|102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Ramsey Solutions
|100
|1011 Reams Fleming Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|100
|214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|100
|3046 Columbia Ave.ste 102 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Shaws Coffee
|100
|1421 Mayberry Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|100
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|100
|549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/09/2026
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels
|04/13/2026
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|04/13/2026
|Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill
|100
|1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189
|100
|1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|04/08/2026
|Wakefield Apartment Pool
|100
|2926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools
|04/08/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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