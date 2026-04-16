Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 15, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from April 8-15, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Baker Street Coffee Shop 100 1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus 100 336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service 04/14/2026 Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge AUX 100 1331 W Main St Franklin Tennessee 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 Brothers Bar 100 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 04/10/2026 Celebree School Of Franklin-Cool Springs Kitchen 100 701 Cool Springs Blvd STE-100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/13/2026 Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar 100 1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/14/2026 Cheddar's Casual Cafe 100 1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/14/2026 Community Child Care 100 129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026 Culaccino Bar 100 104 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 100 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 100 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/10/2026 Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge 100 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/13/2026 Franklin Meals On Wheels 100 129 W. Fowlkes STE 107 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Hilton Suite Restaurant 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/10/2026 Holy Guacamole FMFU 100 266 Gateway Ct. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service 04/14/2026 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/13/2026 K-Love Coffee Shop 100 2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 Menu Maker Catering & Events 100 102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/09/2026 Ramsey Solutions 100 1011 Reams Fleming Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/08/2026 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 214 Ward Circle STE 300 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/13/2026 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 3046 Columbia Ave.ste 102 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Shaws Coffee 100 1421 Mayberry Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/10/2026 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 100 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 100 549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/09/2026 Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels 04/13/2026 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 04/13/2026 Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill 100 1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/08/2026 Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189 100 1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/10/2026 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 04/08/2026 Wakefield Apartment Pool 100 2926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools 04/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.