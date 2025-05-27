Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 20-27, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Date The Sport Center Grille Bar 100 6200 Wildings Blvd, College Grove, TN 37046 05/23/2025 Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit 100 7208 Wallace Rd, Fairview, TN 37062 05/23/2025 The Sport Center Grille 100 6200 Wildings Blvd, College Grove, TN 37046 05/23/2025 Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 05/22/2025 The Eastern Peak Bar 100 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106, Franklin, TN 37067 05/21/2025 Deer Run-The Brookside Barn 100 3845 Perkins Rd., Thompsons Station, TN 37179 05/21/2025 The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen 100 9681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 05/21/2025 The Governors Club - Mens Lounge 100 9681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 05/21/2025 The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar 100 9681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 05/21/2025 The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill 100 9681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 05/21/2025 The Eastern Peak 100 1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106, Franklin, TN 37067 05/21/2025 The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice 100 9045 Fallswood Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027 05/20/2025 Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream 100 5002 Thoroughbred Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027 05/20/2025 Sperry's Restaurant 100 650 Frazier Dr., STE 140, Franklin, TN 37067 05/20/2025 Vintage Vine 100 100 4051 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 05/20/2025 Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar 100 7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100, Brentwood, TN 37027 05/20/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

