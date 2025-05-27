Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 20-27, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Date
|The Sport Center Grille Bar
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd, College Grove, TN 37046
|05/23/2025
|Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit
|100
|7208 Wallace Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
|05/23/2025
|The Sport Center Grille
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd, College Grove, TN 37046
|05/23/2025
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
|05/22/2025
|The Eastern Peak Bar
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106, Franklin, TN 37067
|05/21/2025
|Deer Run-The Brookside Barn
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd., Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|05/21/2025
|The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen
|100
|9681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027
|05/21/2025
|The Governors Club - Mens Lounge
|100
|9681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027
|05/21/2025
|The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar
|100
|9681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027
|05/21/2025
|The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill
|100
|9681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027
|05/21/2025
|The Eastern Peak
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd STE-106, Franklin, TN 37067
|05/21/2025
|The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice
|100
|9045 Fallswood Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027
|05/20/2025
|Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream
|100
|5002 Thoroughbred Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027
|05/20/2025
|Sperry's Restaurant
|100
|650 Frazier Dr., STE 140, Franklin, TN 37067
|05/20/2025
|Vintage Vine 100
|100
|4051 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin, TN 37067
|05/20/2025
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar
|100
|7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100, Brentwood, TN 37027
|05/20/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
