Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 27, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
perfect health score health inspections

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 20-27, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressDate
The Sport Center Grille Bar1006200 Wildings Blvd, College Grove, TN 3704605/23/2025
Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit1007208 Wallace Rd, Fairview, TN 3706205/23/2025
The Sport Center Grille1006200 Wildings Blvd, College Grove, TN 3704605/23/2025
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #11001010 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 3706405/22/2025
The Eastern Peak Bar1001175 Meridian Blvd STE-106, Franklin, TN 3706705/21/2025
Deer Run-The Brookside Barn1003845 Perkins Rd., Thompsons Station, TN 3717905/21/2025
The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen1009681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 3702705/21/2025
The Governors Club - Mens Lounge1009681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 3702705/21/2025
The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar1009681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 3702705/21/2025
The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill1009681 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 3702705/21/2025
The Eastern Peak1001175 Meridian Blvd STE-106, Franklin, TN 3706705/21/2025
The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice1009045 Fallswood Ln, Brentwood, TN 3702705/20/2025
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream1005002 Thoroughbred Ln, Brentwood, TN 3702705/20/2025
Sperry's Restaurant100650 Frazier Dr., STE 140, Franklin, TN 3706705/20/2025
Vintage Vine 1001004051 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin, TN 3706705/20/2025
Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar1007010 Executive Center Dr STE A100, Brentwood, TN 3702705/20/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

