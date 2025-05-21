Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2025

Michael Carpenter
These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 13-20, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar100108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Outback Steakhouse Lounge1008005 Moores Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Titos Food Truck1001340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/19/2025
J. Alexander Restaurant1001721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/19/2025
Outback Steakhouse #43121008005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/19/2025
Churchill's1007180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/16/2025
Sweet Pop Kettle Corn1004002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/16/2025
ZZZ BBQ1003237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine05/16/2025
The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar1008114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC1001418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Mojo's Tacos Mobile1007263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/15/2025
The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen1008114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/15/2025
Hogwood Mobile Unit100600A Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar100545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2025
McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity1004018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Cork and Cow Bar100403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2025
Granite City Inc. - Bar1001864 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/14/2025
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar1007223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/14/2025
55 South Lounge100403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2025
Salsa Food Truck 31001028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2025
That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile1007145 Catherine Dr Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/13/2025
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant1001712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/13/2025
Oliver Garden Bar1001712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

