Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 13-20, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar
|100
|108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Outback Steakhouse Lounge
|100
|8005 Moores Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Titos Food Truck
|100
|1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|J. Alexander Restaurant
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Outback Steakhouse #4312
|100
|8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Churchill's
|100
|7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|Sweet Pop Kettle Corn
|100
|4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|ZZZ BBQ
|100
|3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar
|100
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC
|100
|1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Mobile
|100
|7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen
|100
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/15/2025
|Hogwood Mobile Unit
|100
|600A Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar
|100
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Cork and Cow Bar
|100
|403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|Granite City Inc. - Bar
|100
|1864 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar
|100
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|55 South Lounge
|100
|403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|Salsa Food Truck 3
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile
|100
|7145 Catherine Dr Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2025
|Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
|100
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/13/2025
|Oliver Garden Bar
|100
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
