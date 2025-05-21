Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from May 13-20, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar 100 108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Outback Steakhouse Lounge 100 8005 Moores Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Titos Food Truck 100 1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 J. Alexander Restaurant 100 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Outback Steakhouse #4312 100 8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Churchill's 100 7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 Sweet Pop Kettle Corn 100 4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 ZZZ BBQ 100 3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar 100 8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC 100 1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Mojo's Tacos Mobile 100 7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen 100 8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/15/2025 Hogwood Mobile Unit 100 600A Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar 100 545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity 100 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Cork and Cow Bar 100 403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 Granite City Inc. - Bar 100 1864 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar 100 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 55 South Lounge 100 403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 Salsa Food Truck 3 100 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile 100 7145 Catherine Dr Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/13/2025 Olive Garden Italian Restaurant 100 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/13/2025 Oliver Garden Bar 100 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

