Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 22, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from April 15-22, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Sweet Cece's 100 7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 04/17/2025 Sonic Drive-In #3704 100 7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 04/17/2025 The Well Coffeehouse 100 711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/16/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 2098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/16/2025 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Jambox Sandwich 100 1311 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Rose & Plum Living 100 615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Catering & Events By Suzetta 100 104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Juice Bar Brentwood 100 7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Waldo's Chicken and Beer 100 1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

