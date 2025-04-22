Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 22, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from April 15-22, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Sweet Cece's
|100
|7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|04/17/2025
|Sonic Drive-In #3704
|100
|7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|04/17/2025
|The Well Coffeehouse
|100
|711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/16/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|2098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/16/2025
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|100
|214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Jambox Sandwich
|100
|1311 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Rose & Plum Living
|100
|615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Catering & Events By Suzetta
|100
|104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Juice Bar Brentwood
|100
|7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
