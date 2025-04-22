Perfect Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 22, 2025

These are the food health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection score from April 15-22, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Sweet Cece's1007180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine04/17/2025
Sonic Drive-In #37041007230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine04/17/2025
The Well Coffeehouse100711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/16/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1002098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/16/2025
Serrato's Steakhouse100214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/16/2025
Jambox Sandwich1001311 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Rose & Plum Living100615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Catering & Events By Suzetta100104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Juice Bar Brentwood1007011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Waldo's Chicken and Beer1001201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

