Perenn Bakery to Open Grocery in Wedgewood Houston Neighborhood

Perenn Bakery, an all-day café, rotisserie, and bistro known for its house-made breads and pastries, is introducing a new concept: Perenn Grocery, coming to Wedgewood Houston in Spring 2026.

Perenn shared the news on social media, stating, “From cooking out of the back of our Subaru in Lake Tahoe as private chefs to building bakeries, cafes and Perenn Grocery in Nevada, every chapter has taught us something that’s led to this moment.”

It continued, “Inspired by small European markets and the producers we’ve met along the way, this next chapter is about carefully grown and raised goods, curated design and bringing hospitality back into the everyday chore.”

Located within AJ Capital Partners’ 18-acre mixed-use Wedgewood Village development in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, Perenn Grocery will reimagine the neighborhood market by pairing daily in-house baking with a thoughtfully curated selection of grocery staples.

Perenn first opened in Franklin back in May 2025, and the brand then opened a location in Berry Hill.

