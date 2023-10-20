Pepperidge Farm Unveils New ‘Holiday Nog’ Cookies Drink

Oct. 17, 2023 – Pepperidge Farm® is giving the Chessmen® cookie, its’ most popular variety, a delicious holiday twist. New Pepperidge Farm Holiday Nog is a modern interpretation of the classic seasonal drink eggnog.

Holiday Nog cookies marry the buttery, creamy taste of the Chessmen® cookie with the smooth, warm seasonal spices of eggnog flavor. The rich, velvety cookie is superbly crafted with artful skill and baked to a golden, tender crisp. Dressed for the occasion, Holiday Nog cookies are adorned with holiday shapes like pine trees, wreaths, and candy canes.

“Our limited-edition Pepperidge Farm Holiday Nog cookies are the latest addition to our delicious portfolio of seasonal favorites that consumers look forward to each year,” said Danielle Brown, Vice President of Cookies and Cracker Marketing, Campbell Snacks. “When you open the bag, the delicious aroma immediately invites you to have a little taste and savor the holidays.”

Holiday Nog joins a curated seasonal lineup of fan favorites, including Mint Brussels®, Linzer®, Snowball, and Milano Slices® Peppermint.

Available nationwide, you can find the full holiday collection of Pepperidge Farm® cookies, including Holiday Nog, starting in October at all major grocers for a limited time.

Source: Prnewswire.com

