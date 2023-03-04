Pepe Aguilar to Bring Tour to Bridgestone Arena

One of the most iconic Mexican singers of all time, who is considered to possess one of the best voices in the Spanish-speaking world, Pepe Aguilar will be playing across the US this Summer and Fall. The tour will stop in Nashville on Friday, August 25, at 8 pm.

Save for a few selected dates, Pepe has not toured properly in the US since 2017, making this trek an opportunity for fans to enjoy an extended concert experience of his solo repertoire. He will also be headlining his popular Jaripeo Sin Fronteras spectacle, a tour that has managed to sell out some of the biggest venues in Mexico and the United States for the past 5 years.

Tickets on sale now. Find tickets here.