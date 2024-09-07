Pentatonix to Bring its Christmas Tour to Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Bridgestone Arena

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without Pentatonix coming to Nashville for a holiday tour.

“Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour” will stop in Nashville on December 5th at Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets on sale now. The Grammy-winning a cappella group has become known for its annual Christmas tours, which have become a holiday tradition for many fans.

The setlists usually include fan favorites from their Christmas albums, such as “Mary, Did You Know?”, “Hallelujah”, and “That’s Christmas To Me”, alongside newer material and some of their popular non-holiday covers.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here