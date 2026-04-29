Penn Station Launches Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion Sub

Penn Station East Coast Subs is rolling out a new limited-time sandwich this spring: the Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion sub. The fast-casual chain known for its grilled-to-order subs is offering the new menu item through May 17, 2026, at locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Penn Station Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion Sub?

The Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion sub features Penn Station’s signature grilled chicken topped with melted provolone cheese, crispy onions, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey — a chili pepper-infused honey that delivers a sweet and spicy flavor combination. The sandwich is grilled to order, in keeping with Penn Station’s made-fresh approach.

What Is Mike’s Hot Honey?

Mike’s Hot Honey is a nationally recognized condiment made from honey infused with chili peppers. It has gained popularity in restaurants and home kitchens for its ability to add a sweet heat element to both classic and modern dishes. Penn Station is using it here as the finishing touch on an otherwise savory grilled chicken sub.

How Long Is the Hot Honey Chicken Sub Available?

The Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion sub is available now through May 17, 2026. It is a limited-time offering at Penn Station locations across the country, so availability will end once that date passes.

Where Can You Find Penn Station East Coast Subs?

Penn Station East Coast Subs operates fast-casual locations nationwide. To find a location near you or learn more about the Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion sub, visit www.penn-station.com.

Source: PRN