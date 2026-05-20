Penn Station East Coast Subs Gets a New Name and a Bigger Menu

After more than 40 years as Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich chain has officially rebranded as Penn Station Sandwiches. The new name reflects an expanded menu that goes beyond grilled subs to include wraps, bowls, and sliced 9-grain bread sandwiches. More Eat & Drink News

What’s Changing With the Penn Station Sandwiches Rebrand?

The brand is keeping everything that made it popular — grilled subs, fresh-cut fries, and hand-squeezed lemonade — while adding new formats for customers who want more variety. Wraps and bowls join the lineup alongside the signature subs, and a new 9-grain sliced bread option brings a different sandwich style to the menu. A new logo and updated brand identity will roll out gradually across the chain’s more than 300 locations.

What New Menu Items Does Penn Station Sandwiches Offer?

The updated menu introduces several new options:

Handcrafted 9-grain bread sandwiches, wraps, and bowls alongside the classic grilled subs

Any sandwich or sub can now be served as a bowl over a bed of lettuce for a lighter, lower-carb option

Chocolate chip cookies are now available in a smaller one-ounce bite-size portion

Kids Meals include a small sub or half-size 9-grain sandwich, a cookie bite, and a kid-size order of fresh-cut fries

What Deals Is Penn Station Sandwiches Running in May 2026?

To celebrate the rebrand, Penn Station Sandwiches is running several promotions through the end of May. Here’s what’s available:

Free Kids Meal with the purchase of an adult meal (requires a small, medium, or large sub with fresh-cut fries) — Saturdays and Sundays only through May 31

$10 off a catering tray through May 31, timed for graduation parties — use promo code PARTYBOX10

Rewards members earn 50 bonus points with a bowl purchase from May 27–31

What Is Penn Pairs at Penn Station Sandwiches?

Penn Pairs is a new value offering designed to bring entry-level pricing to the menu. For $7.99, guests get a half sandwich — Club, Italian, or Turkey Bacon Ranch — paired with a small order of Penn Station’s fresh-cut fries made daily from Idaho potatoes.

Source: PRN