Penn Station East Coast Sub to Open in Franklin

Penn Station East Coast Sub will open a new location in Franklin.
The sandwich shop will be located at 102 Lumber Drive, confirmed Jason Day, one of the owners of the local franchise.
The location is set to open on Saturday, June 5, stated Day. At the Franklin location, they are currently hiring and will be accepting applications next week from 9 am – 5 pm.
Last year, the brand announced an update to the franchise menu; Penn Station added cold sandwiches to their menu including turkey avocado, turkey bacon ranch and Classic Italian, reported Fast Casual. Penn Station East Coast will continue to offer the create your own sandwiches and have also added the addition of wraps.
In the new restaurant layout, customers pay and place their orders in one location. Online orders will be picked up in a different location from walk-in customers.
Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1985, Penn Station has over 310 locations in 15 states, including Ohio, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Nebraska.
