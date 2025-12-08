Pelato to Bring Old-School Italian Cuisine to Franklin

Pelato, the Brooklyn Italian restaurant owned by Chef Anthony Scotto, opened its first Nashville location in 2023.

Now, they are expanding to Franklin. The restaurant shared on social media, that Pelato Franklin will open in early 2026.

There were no other details on the message. On the Pelato website, it lists the address as 1914 Galleria Boulevard, the former location of Party Fowl at the CoolSprings Galleria, which closed in August 2024 and has been sitting empty since that time.

For those who haven’t visited the Nashville location, expect old-school Italian food with traditional pasta dishes. The restaurant features family recipes, playful cocktails & frozen drinks, and a traditional Sunday Supper.

A standout on the menu is the Radiatori Vodka dish, made with tomato, cream, calabrian chili, and parmigiano reggiano. A popular dessert item is the cannoli chips and dip, house-made sweet ricotta cream & cannoli chips, and chocolate chips.

Until the Franklin location opens, find Pelato in Nashville at 1300 3rd Avenue N. The restaurant is open seven days a week for dinner with brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Follow Pelato Franklin here for the latest updates.

