Italian Restaurant Pelato is One Step Closer to Opening New Franklin Location

Brooklyn-based Italian restaurant Pelato, owned by Chef Anthony Scotto, opened its first Nashville location in 2023 and is now expanding to Franklin. The restaurant will open at 1914 Galleria Boulevard, the former location of Party Fowl at the CoolSprings Galleria, which closed in August 2024 and has been vacant since then.

While a specific opening date has not been shared yet, Pelato management says they hope to open by the end of February.

On January 13, the restaurant appeared before the Beer Board Committee to request a permit to sell alcohol. The permit was approved.

For those who haven’t visited the Nashville location, expect old-school Italian food with traditional pasta dishes. The restaurant features family recipes, playful cocktails & frozen drinks, and a traditional Sunday Supper.

A standout on the menu is the Radiatori Vodka dish, made with tomato, cream, Calabrian chili, and Parmigiano Reggiano. A popular dessert item is the cannoli chips and dip, house-made sweet ricotta cream & cannoli chips, and chocolate chips.

Until the Franklin location opens, find Pelato in Nashville at 1300 3rd Avenue N.

