Pei Wei Asian Kitchen New Firecracker Shrimp Now Available

Jan. 24, 2024 – Firecracker Shrimp joins Pei Wei Asian Kitchen‘s menu!

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen and Celebrity Chef partner Jet Tila continue to make waves in the Asian food category with a new dish that brings a coastal twist to their bestselling Firecracker Chicken! On January 24th, Pei Wei is adding bold new Firecracker Shrimp to their collection of signature Jet Tila creations.

Pei Wei’s new Firecracker Shrimp pairs the iconic flavors of their beloved Firecracker sauce with a crispy new protein. Both wildly delicious and incredibly craveable, the NEW Firecracker Shrimp combines large crispy shrimp, wok-tossed in sweet and spicy Firecracker sauce and topped with scallions for an explosion of flavor that is sure to leave fans hooked!

Order through the app or online to dive into the bold flavor of the new Firecracker Shrimp and Salmon Poke Bowl at participating Pei Wei locations today!

Source: Prnewswire.com

