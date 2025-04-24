Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Expands Menu with New Lighter Options

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is cooking up a bold menu refresh, introducing new dishes designed to satisfy consumers focused on lighter, active lifestyles.

The new Lighter Menu, launching Wednesday, March 12, includes a Protein Bowls category featuring two protein-packed selections: Chicken, Avocado & Broccoli; or Chicken, Shrimp & Veggies; a Signature Grilled Chicken Salad; and the Thai Basil Chicken entrée.

While classic favorites like the Firecracker Chicken and Mongolian Steak remain, Pei Wei wants to enlighten guests to the variety of lifestyle menu options that can be incorporated into their regular dining routines. The Chicken, Avocado & Broccoli Protein Bowl features 38 grams of protein, with grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado slices, and steamed broccoli on a bed of brown rice, served with a citrus vinaigrette. The Chicken, Shrimp & Veggies Protein Bowl offers steamed white meat chicken and steamed shrimp, broccoli, carrots, and onions, all tossed in a white wine sauce and served on a bed of brown rice with 42 grams of protein. The new Signature Grilled Chicken Salad may just be the best salad Pei Wei has ever created , with sliced grilled chicken breast tossed with mixed greens, crisp jicama and carrots, tortilla strips, and a new citrus vinaigrette for only 310 calories per serving. The Thai Basil Chicken, made with steamed white meat chicken, red bell peppers, onions, and Thai basil in a craveable hoisin sauce with just a bit of a spicy kick, stars in a new Low Calorie Entrée section at just 230 calories per serving.

Try Pei Wei’s new menu today by ordering through the app or online at participating locations. Visit www.peiwei.com to find a restaurant near you.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email