Peg Leg Porker Partners with McCormick to Launch Six BBQ Seasonings and Sauces

Peg Leg Porker, a Nashville restaurant nationally recognized as one of the top BBQ restaurants in Tennessee, is proud to announce a partnership with McCormick & Company, Inc., featuring an assortment of six seasoning blends and sauces. Launching this month, these six products are made from high-quality ingredients and reflect the flavor of West Tennessee BBQ for which Peg Leg Porker is known.

The assortment of seasonings and sauces includes:

Classic Chicken Seasoning

Brisket Seasoning

Original BBQ Seasoning

Original Hot BBQ Sauce

Original BBQ Sauce

White BBQ sauce

“We are extremely honored to partner with McCormick & Company, Inc., a brand synonymous with flavor,” says Carey Bringle, owner of Peg Leg Porker. “At Peg Leg Porker, flavor has always been at the heart of everything we do, from our award-winning barbecue to our bourbon. Partnering with McCormick & Company, Inc. allows us to bring our bold, authentic tastes into kitchens and backyards across the country. Together, we’re crafting seasonings that savor the flavor of great barbecue and celebrate the joy of sharing good food with good people.”

In addition to the launch of this flavor-filled collection and in honor of June ​​being National Cancer Survivor Month, a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to Make It Better (MIB) Agents, a cause close to Bringle’s heart and a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit organization dedicated to creating and instilling hope in children and young adults with osteosarcoma, their families, and the scientific community that treats the disease.

“Carey Bringle and McCormick are not just culinary icons, they are champions for children battling osteosarcoma,” said Ann Graham, Founder of MIB Agents. “Their partnership is helping us fuel hope for better treatments and provide vital resources to families facing this devastating disease. I’m honored to have their support in making it better.”

The six flavor-packed seasonings and sauces are slated to hit the shelves of select Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, SpartanNash, Acme, SEG, AWG, Meijer, Giant Landover, HEB, K-VA-T Foods, and Giant Foods locations nationwide this month.

To learn more, please visit www.peglegporker.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email