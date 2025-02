The SHPD is investigating a wreck where a pedestrian was killed on Monday.

Police say the pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in the area of the US 31 (Main St) northbound ramp to Saturn Pkwy eastbound at around 5:10am.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

If you witnessed this wreck, please contact LT Tommy Barber at [email protected] or submit this form.

