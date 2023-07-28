Peacock’s ‘Love Island’ to Bring Mobile Villa to Nashville (Plus You Can Audition for the Show)

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, celebrates the launch of LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 5 by bringing a mobile villa to Nashville, TN, with support from Love Island USA Season 4 stars Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell.

Fans will have a unique opportunity to interview for the series on Saturday, July 29th from 3 pm until 8 pm at 203 Broadway, Nashville. The beautiful interactive activation will give guests the chance to film an audition tape in person, including a jaw-dropping entrance, opportunities to share their spiciest dating stories and take fresh photos.

Within the Villa Pop-Up, Match Group partnered with Peacock to bring to life a co-branded interactive photo op, featuring Peacock and Tinder creative materials for fan engagement. Leaning into last month’s partnership announcement and Tinder’s recent global campaign, the “Find Someone to Get Streamy With” photo opp integrates clever messaging from the “It Starts with a Swipe” campaign while inviting fans to interact with the iconic Love Island USA Villa Bedroom. Together, Match and Peacock continue to partner with experiential opportunities that leverage Peacock original programming and Match Group’s userbase to connect passionate audiences.

Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. All participants must be 18 years or older and have a physical I.D. on hand. All participants will be asked to provide additional information on-site.