Peacock Hill Nature Park is Now Open for Visitors

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department invites you to visit the newest passive park, Peacock Hill Nature Park. Located in beautiful College Grove, Tennessee, at 6990 Giles Hill Road, the park encompasses 246 acres, featuring six walking trails, a visitor’s center and some of the most picturesque scenery in Williamson County. Walter and Anita Ogilvie donated The land to Williamson County in 2017 with a conservation easement set up by the Land Trust for Tennessee. The Ogilvie family wished for the property to be used as a public park so that all could enjoy its trails and views for generations to come.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation Director Gordon Hampton expressed his thanks to the Ogilvie family, stating, “We encourage citizens to visit Peacock Hill Nature Park. Their presence in the park reinforces the commitment from the Ogilvie family to make this generous gift that supports the excellent quality of life in Williamson County.”

The park’s walking trails total nearly 5 miles and contain two tranquil ponds, three hilltops, observation areas, and a chapel. The hills in Peacock Hill Nature Park are a part of the Tennessee Valley Divide, with one of them reaching an elevation of 1,180 ft. and ranking as one of the tallest points in Williamson County. Throughout the park, visitors can take in and enjoy a multitude of nature, native flora, fauna and wildlife; breathtaking views; and a profuse feeling of peace and relaxation.

The Visitors Center is a renovated farmhouse, dating back to the 1850s, and originally served as the McCall House at Peacock Hill. This countryside inn was an AAA-Four Diamond Inn and a member of the Select Registry-Distinguished Inns of North America. The facility now includes several educational and historical displays; restrooms; water stations and rest areas.

Peacock Hill Nature Park is open seven days a week, weather permitting, with seasonal operating hours. Park Attendants and Rangers are on-hand daily for assistance and provide a robust offering of nature programs including a Toddlers, Tales and Trails series, guided hikes, nature walks, mammal presentations, hiking and camping courses, nature inspired craft and building projects and more! For additional information on hours of operation and programming opportunities contact the park at (615) 368-2911 or visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com.

