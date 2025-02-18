Peace, Love and Little Donuts in Brentwood Announces Closure

The hippie-inspired donut shop Peace, Love and Little Donuts in the Hill Center in Brentwood (213 Franklin Road, Suite 120) has announced its closure.

Sharing on social media, “After much thought, we regret to announce that our donut shop will be closing its retail operations on March 3rd. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to entire community for your support and loyalty over the years. It has been an absolute pleasure serving you, and we will forever cherish the memories and connections we’ve made.”

The donut shop did share it will be taking catering orders; those interested can place an order at ezCater until further notice.

Peace, Love and Litte Donuts opened in 2020, it was the first location in Tennessee. The brand was founded in 2009 in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District to feed consumers’ inner hippie.

Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 7 am – 1 pm, Friday-Saturday, 7 am – 4 pm, and Sunday, 7 am – 2 pm.

