Paws & Play: Build a Dog Park That Everyone Will Love

Creating outdoor spaces that welcome pets is a must. Dog parks are becoming essential amenities in apartment complexes, HOA communities, and public parks. They bring people together, provide a safe outlet for dogs to burn energy, and help transform underutilized land into vibrant, community-friendly environments.

Happy Backyards offers a complete line of pre-designed dog park kits and accessories tailored to make the planning process easy and the result long-lasting. From agility challenges to cozy seating, these setups are crafted to engage both pups and their people.

Why Add a Dog Park to Your Property?

Whether you’re overseeing an apartment complex, planning a city park, or managing a residential development, adding a dog park is a wise, high-value investment. Pet-friendly amenities increase resident satisfaction, reduce turnover, and attract new tenants or homeowners.

Dog parks encourage physical activity, social interaction, and community connection, making them ideal gathering spaces for dog lovers and their furry companions. They also show that your property values outdoor wellness and inclusivity, which modern renters and residents actively seek.

All-in-One Dog Park Kits That Make Planning Simple

Happy Backyards makes it easy to build a dog park with turnkey kits that take the guesswork out of design. Each package is thoughtfully curated to offer a unique experience:

Pawesome Park : Features a dog park bench, paw print table, a pet waste station, and more.

Canine Comfort Park : With leash holders, obstacles, faux fire hydrants, and more, this park is excellent for dogs and owners.

Barking Park : Perfect for active dogs and owners. This set is like a playground for pups with added features for owners, such as the pet grooming station.

Wagging Tails Park : This park is perfect for large spaces. It’s a fully loaded experience that will entertain your dogs for hours.

Each setup uses commercial-grade materials that withstand frequent use and outdoor exposure, perfect for high-traffic areas like apartment communities and public spaces.

Customizable Solutions for Any Outdoor Space

Not every community has the same footprint, so customization is key. You can easily enhance your setup with essential dog park accessories, including:

Benches and picnic tables : Create comfort for pet owners while dogs play.

Pet waste stations : Help keep the area clean and encourage responsible ownership.

Trash receptacles : Durable and conveniently placed for ongoing maintenance.

Shade structures : Offer relief on hot days for both humans and pups.

These add-ons not only improve the experience but also help extend the life and cleanliness of your park.

Built for Safety, Durability, and Daily Use

All dog park products offered by Happy Backyards are built to meet commercial safety standards, ensuring dogs can play freely and owners can feel confident. From rounded corners and slip-resistant surfaces to secure installation, every component is crafted with safety in mind.

Equipment is made from non-toxic, weather-resistant materials that can endure rain, sun, and daily wear without compromising performance. Whether you’re in the heart of the city or out in the suburbs, these parks are designed to last with minimal upkeep.

Plan Your Dog Park with Happy Backyards

If you’re ready to upgrade your outdoor space with a dog park that’s as safe as it is fun, Happy Backyards has the perfect solution.

Since 1996, Happy Backyards has been Middle Tennessee’s go-to destination for premium outdoor play, including dog parks, playsets, custom game courts, basketball hoops, and trampolines. As a locally owned business, Happy Backyards offers top-tier products and personalized service that puts families and communities first.

Visit the Cool Springs Galleria showroom near the Belk Outlet Store or browse online to get inspired. With professional installation and high-quality equipment, your dream dog park is just a few steps away from becoming a reality.

HAPPY BACKYARDS – FRANKLIN

Location: 1800 Galleria BLVD. STE. 1015, Franklin, TN 37067

Phone: (615) 595-5582

Hours: Monday – Saturday:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Closed Sundays

