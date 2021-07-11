Paul Greene and Tyler Himes Added to RomaDrama

RomaDrama Live!® has announced the addition of Tyler Hynes and Paul Greene to the growing list of actors, who are set to appear at the 3-day celebrity event, to be held July 30-Aug. 1, 2021, at The Factory at Franklin, based in Franklin.

Nominated “fan favorite” as a teen, Tyler Hynes starred in the 24-episode run of the TV Series Tales from the Never Ending Story as Atreyu and as The Chosen One in Peter Benchely’s Amazon for 26 episodes. He then turned in Award Nominated performances in Disney’s The Other Me and Terrorized by Teens: The Jonathan Wamback Story. As an adult, he further cultivated his acting craft as a regular on such TV series Saving Hope, The Firm based on John Grisham’s novel, critically acclaimed Police drama 19-2 and the Emmy-winning Lifetime series Unreal. He also enjoyed guest-starring roles on NCIS, Flashpoint, Rookie Blue, Transporter, Star Trek: Discovery, etc. – some of which earned Award recognition. Some of his most recent on-screen appearances include It’s Christmas, Eve alongside LeAnn Rimes, Hulu’s breakout comedy series Letterkenny, and Hallma rk Channel made for TV movies, Sweet Carolina, and It Was Always You where he appeared alongside Erin Krawkow. This Fall, Hynes will star in Hallmark’s romantic comedy, Roadhouse Romance, with award-winning Country music artist Lauren Alaina.

Paul Greene’s film and television experience reveal a broad range of characters, including roles in When Calls The Heart (Dr. Carson Shepherd), My Favorite Wedding (Michael), Bitten ( Phillip), 42 episodes on Fox’s Wicked Wicked Games as Tatum O’Neal’s love interest, and appearances on Freddie, CSI: NY, Shark, My Own Worst Enemy, The Wedding Bells, (David E. Kelley), Eastwick, The Whole Truth (Jerry Bruckheimer), NCIS, Harry’s Law, The Client List, and many more. Also, an accomplished musician and singer, Greene has received airplay on Canadian Country radio and has performed at landmark venues, such as Hotel Café and The Troubadour.

During RomaDrama Live!, the Southern-folk and rock artist will host an exclusive, intimate concert event on Saturday, July 31 from 7:30-8:30 pm. CT in Jameson Theater at The Factory. A special ticket is required to attend the show.

Fans have the option of purchasing a Paul Greene – All Access Music Pass ($199 per person), which includes (1) two-day ticket to RomaDrama Live!, a meet & greet and selfie with Paul Greene, a Paul Greene autograph, and access to his private concert event, or RomaDrama Live! ticket holders can purchase an add-on ticket for the concert-only ($45 per person). Tickets can be purchased at RomaDrama.com.

RomaDrama Live! is a celebrity event featuring actors best known for their roles in romantic dramas and seasonal programming on The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix, and more. Greene joins the lineup of previously announced talent, which includes Jesse Metcalfe (seen on Dancing with the Stars, Martha’s Vineyard Mystery, Chesapeake Shores, and Desperate Housewives), Trevor Donovan (90210, USS Christmas), Ryan Paevey (General Hospital, Marrying Mr. Darcy), Wes Brown (The Call of the Wild, Christmas At Graceland, Love Begins), Eric Mabius (Signed, Sealed and Delivered; Ugly Betty), Gregory Harrison (Trapper John, M.D., Signed, Sealed and Delivered), Brian Krause (Charmed, Cypher), Brit tany Bristow (Holiday Date, Love, Romance, & Chocolate), Teddy Sears (Christmas In Evergreen, The Flash), Rob Mayes (John Dies At The End, Burning Blue, The Road Home for Christmas), Drew Fuller (The Ultimate Gift, Charmed, Army Wives), and Shawlini Manjunath-Holbrook (Love, Fall & Order and host and producer of the Hallmark Channel’s The Bubbly Sesh Podcast), who will serve as a celebrity host for the event.

Throughout the event, ticket holders will have the opportunity to participate in celebrity one-on-one meet and greets, take selfies with and get autographs from their favorite stars, attend celebrity panels, win prizes offered by celebrity guests, collect swag, and gather with other loyal fans, all while making priceless memories. In addition, all-inclusive VIP packages are available, which allow guests to attend the exclusive VIP brunch, special celebrity events, extended meet and greet opportunities, parties with the stars, and so much more.

Ticket prices for this unique event range from $59-$799. Several packages providing different levels of celebrity access are available and can be purchased here.