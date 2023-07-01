Patriotic Wedding Ideas That Are Absolutely Stunning

A patriotic wedding offers one of the most effortless color palettes and design options. Whether you’re a military couple or planning to get married over Memorial Day or July 4th, you’ll want to read up on these outstanding ideas for classy, American-themed weddings.

Patriotic Wedding Tips and Ideas

If you’re hosting your wedding in Tennessee, you’re in a great place to use red, white and blue as your wedding colors. Nature offers the perfect backdrop to celebrate America and its freedoms.

As you look for the perfect way to incorporate the theme, consider these tips and ideas.

1. Add an American Flag to Your Photo Shoot

You don’t have to have the flag in all photos, but adding it into a few group shots or of just the bride and groom can make the theme come to life and help you make life-long memories of the day.

2. Dress the Men in Blue Suits and the Ladies in Red

As you consider the best way to bring out the red, white and blue in your wedding party, dress the men in blue suits. Not navy, but a true blue that will look crisp with a white dress shirt and a red bowtie or tie. For a more casual look, you can skip the red tie.

The ladies can wear vibrant red dresses for an incredibly patriotic look. And, of course, the bride will be in white, rounding out the look. For a pop of color, the bride might choose a bold pair of red shoes.

3. Offer Patriotic Sweets

While cake often takes center stage during weddings – and it still can – you can add some sweets that will match the theme. Consider cookies with blueberries and strawberries on top of the frosting for a fresh summer feel while still carrying over your theme. Just be sure to bring them out after the meal if you’ll be hosting an outdoor wedding to avoid pests or melting frosting in the summer heat.

4. Create the Perfect Table Appearance

There are so many routes you can take with your table decorations. Patriotic can lend itself to rustic looks but is also very refined. If you want a more refined appearance, you can use blue tablecloths, white plates and vibrant red centerpieces. Roses will look great at a patriotic wedding.

If you’re looking for a more rustic appearance or want to dress it down, you can get paisley or patterned red, white and blue tablecloths with simpler place settings. And instead of a bouquet in a vase, you could have burlap-wrapped vases and simpler bouquets to add to the rustic appearance.

5. Add Some Classic American Yard Games

If you have the outdoor space for it, yard games can make a holiday weekend feel genuine. And it’s a great way for guests to mix and mingle in a more relaxed setting. Consider encouraging yard games during the happy hour while you take photos to keep guests entertained and having a great time.

6. Honor Loved Ones Who Serve or Have Served the Country

For you, a patriotic wedding might have a deeper meaning. You’re celebrating military personnel near and dear to your heart. You can display photos of family members and loved ones who have served or are currently serving the country through their service. Maybe it’s a close family friend, uncle, grandfather, etc. Add the framed photos to the tables or on the dessert table to bring deeper meaning to the celebration.

7. Send the Couple off with Flag Waving Instead of Bubbles

The final sendoff is a fun part of any wedding celebration, where the guests often blow bubbles and wish the newlyweds well one final time. Instead of bubbles, send the couple off with flag waving. Give all guests a small American flag to wave and enjoy the neat backdrop this creates for your sendoff photos. Another option is to use sparklers for the sendoff if it will take place outside at night.

8. Make Your Signature Cocktail Patriotic

If you are offering a bar at the wedding, consider a signature cocktail that is both delicious for a summer wedding and also looks the part. For both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, read up on these 4th of July cocktail recipe ideas and discuss them with your food and beverage team.

9. Serve Classic American Snacks

While you might have a delicious catering dish in mind for your formal meal, you can have lots of fun with your cocktail hour snacks. Serve French fries and sliders or chicken strips for a fun, casual way to bring your theme to the food options. And you can’t go wrong with a large patriotic display with red and blue fruits, such as strawberries and blueberries.

10. Celebrate with Fireworks

Be sure to check on local laws and ordinances before shooting off fireworks. But this can be a great way to make the “I do” extra special. Some fireworks at the end of the ceremony or during the first dance can bring the moment to life and help the couple celebrate in a big way.

Where to Host a Patriotic Wedding

Ready to make your patriotic wedding a reality in the stunning hills of Tennessee? Check out the Barn at Spring Lake Farms. The family-owned and operated wedding venue is newly constructed and includes 14,000 square feet of space that is under a roof. Enjoy the option to use the two outdoor areas for your event or the perfect photo backdrop. You’ll have the amenities you need to enjoy the perfect day celebrating your new life together. Contact the event team to explore the wedding venue’s amenities.