Patrick Whitlock Named New Athletic Director for Williamson County Schools

Ravenwood High Boys Basketball Coach Patrick Whitlock has been named the new athletic director for Williamson County Schools. Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb made the announcement on June 6.

“Coach Whitlock understands that athletics is more than just competition,” said Webb. “It’s about building character, community and confidence in our students as they compete. Additionally, Coach Whitlock has a deep commitment to supporting the adults who make our programs thrive; he knows the challenges they face and the impact they have on our communities. With his coaching and leadership experiences at the high school and college levels and a clear understanding of our district’s needs, I’m confident he will help elevate our athletic programs while keeping relationships and student growth at the center of it all.”

Whitlock joined Ravenwood as a teacher and head boys’ basketball coach in 2006, eventually setting a school record with 314 wins. He also served as the school’s athletics director from 2008 until 2015. Before joining the Raptors, Whitlock was an assistant basketball coach at Pepperdine University from 2003 until 2006 and director of basketball operations for the Waves from 2001 until 2003.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime to be able to help impact the middle and high schools of Williamson County,” said Whitlock. “Our schools are known for athletic excellence, and I look forward to assisting the principals, athletic directors and coaches as they compete for championships at the highest level. The bar has been set extremely high by my predecessors.”

Whitlock will begin his new duties on June 30. He will replace Darrin Joines who announced last month his plans to retire from WCS and join Franklin Christian Academy as its head boys’ basketball coach and athletic director.

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email