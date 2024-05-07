Patricia Nash Opens at Tanger Outlets Nashville

Vintage-inspired leather goods and accessories brand Patricia Nash joins the growing roster of impressive retailers at Tanger Outlets Nashville. The newly opened pop-up boutique blends artisan craftsmanship with vintage detailing to create a unique collection of products made from the finest materials and hardwares around the globe.

“As summer approaches, we continue to bring our shoppers fresh designer brands that provide upscale products at affordable prices,” said Tanger Nashville Marketing Director Mackenzie Reagan. “Patricia Nash is the perfect addition to our lineup of upscale stores and specialty shops, as the global designer creates distinctive pieces to complement every style.”

After discovering her mother’s 50-year-old handbag wrapped up in a closet, still intact and stylish after all those years, the Patricia Nash brand was born. Patricia Nash is sold in major department stores across the country as well as on TV shopping networks, HSN and QVC.

Now, the Tennessee-native brand opens its first outlet store at Tanger Nashville. In this new location, shoppers will find 3,000 square feet of handbags, wallets, men’s items, belts, jewelry, home and gift items intentionally created with elements from the designer’s time spent with family and traveling abroad. From the Signature Map and Travel collection to the one-of-a-kind Coin Collection, Patricia Nash provides guests with a beautiful selection of timeless pieces for every moment and milestone. The pop-up is now open next to Coach and across from the Children’s Play Area.

Tanger Outlets is located at 4060 Cane RidgePkwy in Nashville.

