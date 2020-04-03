A “small number” of patients at NHC HealthCare Franklin have tested positive for COVID-19, according to its website.

Tim Shelly, Regional Vice President of NHC Metro Nashville Region writes that “the Center had already taken steps to isolate the infected patients when symptoms occurred to prevent additional exposure. We have been preparing for this contingency for the last several weeks, and I am confident in our ability to respond quickly and comprehensively to ensure the health and safety of our patients and partners.”

NHC adds that they are following protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) and are working with the Williamson County Health Department to isolate this situation.

NHC did not state how many patients have tested positive.

If any NHC employees start experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they are directed to contact their healthcare provider and not report to work.

“We continue to take the appropriate advised steps to communicate with those who may have had contact with the patients who tested positive. We are following the infection control recommendations from the CDC and CMS, including proper hand-washing techniques, social distancing, and wearing masks, gowns and gloves when caring for any symptomatic patients. We are supporting the Williamson County Health Department’s effort to communicate with members of our community who may have come into contact with the patients who tested positive.”

Two other local senior living facilities have been affected by COVID-19. An employee at The Heritage at Brentwood and an employee at Fountains of Franklin tested positive. Read more about that here.