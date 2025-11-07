Pastis Nashville Opens 1,300-Square-Foot Patio and Outdoor Bar in Wedgewood Houston

Pastis, acclaimed Parisian brasserie by STARR Restaurants, has opened their highly anticipated 1,300-square-foot patio and bar for al fresco dining in Wedgewood Houston. Accommodating up to 75 guests, the space is now available for regular service and private dining experiences.

“We are more than thrilled to offer our guests a new way to enjoy Pastis Nashville,” said General Manager Tyler St. Denis. “Just as our dining room has become a place for celebration and connection, we see the patio as an extension of that spirit. We look forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to this inviting outdoor space, just in time for the most beautiful season in the South.”

The outdoor bar and patio offer guests a hidden refuge, carrying through the same warm and inviting aesthetic Pastis diners have grown accustomed to within its walls. The 1,300-square-foot space features up to 75 seats, with charming furnishings, lush greenery, mood lighting, awnings and heaters. The bar can seat up to 10 guests, serving the same

extensive wine list, French-inspired cocktails, beers and non-alcoholic creations. The patio

will also be available for private event bookings, providing a one-of-a-kind setting for gatherings both large and small.

This outdoor expansion marks the next chapter for Pastis Nashville, following a celebrated grand opening in June, lunch and brunch service launch and a recent honor as Nashville’s Best New Restaurant. First opened in 1999, Pastis was a catalyst for transforming the dining experience in New York with its vibrant atmosphere and celebrity clientele.

As the fourth iteration of the iconic French restaurant, Pastis Nashville is a thoughtful tribute to the brand’s heritage and its continued

evolution.

Located at 512 Houston St., Pastis Nashville offers classic French fare with a modern twist for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. To book your reservation,

visit Resy.com.

