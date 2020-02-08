Party with Princesses at Brentwood High

Brentwood High will become a castle February 29 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Children are invited to spend time with their favorite princesses during the school’s Princess Party. Attendees will have to opportunity to make tiaras, paint their nails and enjoy snacks and entertainment. Tickets cost $15 per child when purchased in advance on the Brentwood High Seat Yourself page. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $20.

The party will be held in the Brentwood High cafeteria located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.