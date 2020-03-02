Party Fowl in Cool Springs is officially open! The restaurant opened today, March 2, just in time for lunch.

The newest location of Party Fowl is 1914 Galleria Boulevard at the CoolSprings Galleria in the former Kona Grill location.

Sharing the news of their opening on Facebook, the restaurant states they will be open at 11 am today, March 2.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL….

We are throwing our doors open at 11am today! The wait is over! We look forward to meeting our new neighbors! If you can’t make lunch, join us for Happy Hour 3pm-6pm or swing on by for dinner! We will have your Nashville Predators game w/sound!

This will be Party Fowl’s fourth location; their first opened in 2014 in downtown Nashville followed by Donelson and Murfreesboro.

The location is a 7,077-square-foot restaurant offering indoor seating for 240 guests, plus a patio that will accommodate an additional 70 guests. The space will also boast Party Fowl’s signature wall-to-wall big-screen TVs, large private event space and a massive, full-service bar extending more than 45 feet.

