Party Buses Roll into Franklin

Party buses, something you don’t typically see in Williamson County, were spotted and reported by many on social media rolling through the Cool Springs area over the weekend.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued a public health order banning “transpotainment” vehicles, such as pedal taverns, party buses, etc in Davidson County.

Party buses, like Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and Top Golf, were seen on Saturday traveling down Mallory Lane and Carothers Parkway.

Fox 17 reported Franklin Police received a number of calls from concerned citizens. They went on to say one of the buses was stopped and given a citation for a noise ordinance violation, and those on the bus where issued citations for open containers and not adhering to the mask ordinance in Williamson County. The transpotainment companies were then told they could not operate in Franklin.

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said an emailed statement to News Channel 5, “After a legal review, our Police Patrol team will be writing these party barges up for noise violation, alcohol consumption on a public street (both of which are violations of the Municipal Code). We have also heard some reports of ‘flashing’ by patrons. This would constitute indecent exposure.”

Via Facebook, Brentwood Police shared, “The City of Brentwood is aware of open air party buses, that normally operate in Nashville, showing up in the Cool Springs area Saturday afternoon. The Brentwood Police Department will enforce all applicable state law and local ordinance requirements that apply to these operations, including noise regulations as they relate to amplified sound from these vehicles. City staff will continue to assess our local codes as to how they may apply to these types of businesses and respond accordingly. No citations were issued by BPD on Saturday, Aug 8 for party bus violations.”

And now we have this nonsense in the suburbs pic.twitter.com/e9GG4NxtDL — Deidra Keiner (@deidrakeiner) August 8, 2020

Welcome to 2020, where the banned party buses from Downtown have made their way to Cool Springs 🙃 pic.twitter.com/rIzoyKdZHd — Austin Lampley (@TheLampley) August 8, 2020