Participate in Listen and Learn Sessions with Fostering Healthy Solutions

Williamson County families and community members, mark your calendars! You will have an opportunity later this week to participate in the first of a series of Listen and Learn sessions provided by Fostering Healthy Solutions, FHS. Through these sessions, FHS will solicit your thoughts and gather feedback as it relates to the culture of Williamson County Schools.

Fostering Healthy Solutions is a consulting firm hired by the Williamson County School Board to help the district provide a safe learning environment for all students by creating a cultural strategy plan.

The sessions require attendees to register beforehand, and each session is limited to the first 100 people who register. The sessions will be open forums and comments will be limited to two minutes each.

Each virtual Listen and Learn session will be one hour long and cover the following questions:

  • What changes would you like to see implemented for students and why?
  • What changes would you like to see implemented for WCS?

Those interested in attending will be able to select between morning, midday and evening sessions in April, May and June. Registration links for each session will be released through InFocus, the Tuesday prior to the meeting.

Dates for each Listen and Learn session are listed below. The registration links for the April 10 sessions are available now.

 

Date

 

  

Time

 
 

Friday, April 9
(this event has already passed)

 

  

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Registration Link 

 
 

Saturday, April 10

 

  

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Registration Link

 
 

Saturday, April 10

 

  

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Registration Link

 
 

Friday, May 14

 

  

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

 
 

Saturday, May 15

 

  

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

 
 

Saturday, May 15

 

  

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

 
 

Friday, June 4

 

  

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

 
 

Saturday, June 5

 

  

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

 
 

Saturday, June 5

 

 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

