Parks & Rec Facilities to Reopen After Inclement Weather Closure

Five of Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s main recreation facilities will reopen on Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for facility amenity use only.

Participating facilities include:

Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.

Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.

Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way

Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.

Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

All recreation facilities will return to their regular facility schedules beginning Monday, February 22, 2021.

Timberland Park and the Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park will remain closed until further notice.