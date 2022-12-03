Parler Shares News About the Deal with Kanye West

By
Donna Vissman
-

In October Parlement Technologies announced it had entered into an agreement to sell Parler to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). However, Parler now shares via Twitter that the deal is off.

Stating, “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

They continued, “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Since the news of the agreement, Ye has posted several offensive remarks on social media along with losing corporate deals like Adidas.

Donna Vissman
