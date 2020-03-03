The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) invites area seniors (55+) to participate in upcoming day trips to visit area attractions. Every month, outings and excursions to places of interest are offered to sites all throughout Middle Tennessee. Costs will vary, depending on admission fees, transportation costs and other considerations.

Monthly trips are based out of four WCPR facilities: the Williamson County Enrichment Center (Franklin); the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill; the Fairview Recreation Complex; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville. Specific trip details and registration is available at www.wcparksandrec.com. Advance registration is required for all trips. All activities are open to the public.

Williamson County Enrichment Center Trips

Upcoming day trips from the Williamson County Enrichment Center include the American Museum of Science and Energy at Oak Ridge, a Nashville Murals tour and Hatcher Family Dairy. Lunch bunch outings to Marcy Jo’s in Columbia, the Eggstravaganza Café and Junkyard Dog are planned. Hiking trips to Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Radnor Lake and Percy Warner Park will include a bird series. Senior sports trips to the Mammoth Cave, a zip lining pursuit at Adventure Works in Kingston Springs, horseback riding at Juro Riding Stables and Disc Golf at Liberty Park are scheduled.

Combined Trips from the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill and the Wm. Co. Enrichment Center

This spring, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Chattanooga, the iconic Hatch Show Print in downtown Nashville and a visit to Cheekwood are planned destinations from the Spring Hill and Franklin WCPR locations.

Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill Trips

Trips from the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill will include a sweet tour of the Olive & Sinclair Chocolate Company, a Cross Plains visit to Summer Crest Winery, Thomas Drug, the 112 Antique Mall and a Clarksville visit to the Old Glory Distillery/Beachaven Winery. Lunch bunch outings to the Lost Paddy in Nashville, Deli 31 in the New South Market Place in Columbia and the Blue Moon Grille on the Cumberland River are also planned.

Fairview Recreation Complex Trips

Fairview seniors can visit to the Johnny Cash Museum, The Parthenon and the Lane Motor Museum. Lunch outings include Tupelo Honey in Franklin, the Square Market Café in downtown Columbia and Rotiers in Nashville.

Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville Lunch Bunch Trips

McCreary’s Irish Pub in downtown Franklin and Barbara’s Home Cooking in the Grassland area of Franklin are planned for Nolensville seniors during March and April.

For more information contact: Rebecca Fulcher (Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill) at (615) 302-0971 ext. 2218 or Rebecca.Fulcher@williamsoncounty-tn.gov; Carrie Cartwright (Williamson County Enrichment Center) at (615) 786-0186 ext. 2519 or Carrie.Cartwright@williamsoncounty-tn.gov; Ryan Pett (Fairview Recreation Complex) at (615) 786-0186 ext. 2520 or Ryan.Pett@williamsoncounty-tn.gov; or Krista Hollis (Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville) at (615) 786-0200 ext. 2421 or Krista.Hollis@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.

For information about the hiking and sporting trips, contact Krystal Turner at (615) 786-0186 ext. 2048 or Krystal Turner@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.