Parks and Rec To Host Kite Festival

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is excited to once again partner with Chicago Kite Company to host the Second Annual Kite Festival. Due to the overwhelming popularity of last year’s event the festival will take place over for 2 days this year on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.

Chicago Kite Company has been serving the kite enthusiast for over 28 years. They have everything for kite flyers from beginners to seasoned professionals. Visit their kite booth to purchase single, dual and quad kites, windsocks, garden spinners and flags. Come out and see the skies filled with giant kites that look like swimming sea creatures or enjoy watching the professionals perform stunt kite demonstrations with kites of all shapes and sizes. Families are encouraged to purchase or bring their own kites to fly in the Family Flying Zone. Kids will enjoy a craft booth and other special activities just for them, including photo ops with Mary Poppins, Bert and other favorite princesses and super heroes provided by Dreams Do Come True.

Concessions from on-site food trucks will be available for purchase. Saturday’s food truck line-up includes: Hoss Burgers, Chivanada Columbian Empanadas & Street Eats and Blue Monkey Shaved Ice. Sunday’s food truck line-up includes: Yayo’s Original Mexican Gourmet, Pasta Galifi and Blue Monkey Shaved Ice. Overflow parking will be available at Cheek Park behind Franklin High School with a shuttle service available or people can choose to take the walking trail over to the Recreation Complex. Mark your calendars so you won’t miss this FREE family friendly event.

For more information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab.