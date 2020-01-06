Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is proud to sponsor a variety of exceptional Children’s Theatre programs for youth and teens. WCPR works with professionals throughout the area to offer top-notch performance-related classes and workshops. Children can participate in productions, theatre classes or workshops offered year-round at several of our recreation facilities throughout the county.

MUSICAL THEATRE EXPERIENCE CLASS – Nolensville

A Musical Theatre Experience class will be offered on Tuesdays from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m., beginning January 14 through March 31, 2020 at the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd. The Musical Theatre Experience program offers a fast-paced, but FUN education in musical theatre: singing, dancing, and acting, while working towards a culminating production. Under the direction of Julia Nolan & Shana Purkey, the Spring 2020 production will be Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS! Roles will be cast during the rehearsal process. Performances will be Thursday, April 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 4 at 11:00 a.m. at the College Grove Artsitorium.

This class is for those in Kindergarten through 6th Grade (must be able to read). Cost of the program is $200. A $25 sibling discount for two or more family participants is offered for this class. Registration is online at www.wcparksandrec.com. Registration code #16403. For more information contact Erin Williams at Erin.Williams@williamsoncounty-tn.gov or (615) 786-0200 ext. 2417.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

Little Stars Preschool Musical Theatre Class – Spring Hill

A Little Stars Preschool Musical Theatre Class will be offered on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., beginning January 21 through March 10, 2020 at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr. During this eight-week session, preschoolers (ages 3-5) will build confidence through singing, dancing, teamwork, and community-building. The class uses timeless classics from Disney films and beloved Broadway musicals to introduce children to music and movement, creating characters, and working on rhythm, balance, and coordination. Participants will use their imaginations to create and perform a showcase for families/friends on the last day of class. This class is taught by Julia Nolan of Center Stage Entertainment.

Cost of the program is $100 plus a $20 supply fee. Registration is online at www.wcparksandrec.com. Registration code #16124. For more information contact Chase Cribbs at Chase.Cribbs@williamsoncounty-tn.gov or (615) 302-0971, ext. 2214.