Parks and Rec Offers Performance Based Workshops for Kids & Teens

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) offers two new types of performance-based workshops for kids and teens starting in October at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.

Aspiring songwriters, ages 13 to 18, can learn basic music theory, jamming skills and how to write and chart music in a beginner’s Songwriting Workshop held on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. During the workshop, teens will learn how to translate thoughts into words, and words into song. Instructors will share tips and tricks for writing music as a solo songwriter; as well as, how to work with partners and in groups to write songs together. Students will also have the opportunity to record their own songs on professional recording equipment.

For young actors, ages 8 to 12, a Beginning Improv for Kids Workshop will be held on Saturdays from 12:30 pm. to 2:00 p.m. Students will learn the building blocks of improvisation and how to “be in the moment” and “think on their feet” through fun improv games and exercises, character work and (socially distant) team building.

Both workshops will meet for five weeks starting Saturday, October 31 and cost $125 per student. Each workshop will culminate with a final performance on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Advanced registration is required, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For more information and to register, visit www.wcpactn.com or call 615-454-7545.